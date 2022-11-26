Residents campaign to form task force to contain animal cruelty

November 26, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Residents and animal activists from Bellandur have launched a campaign to set up a local task force to contain animal cruelty.

This was following a tragic incident where a female dog and her two pups were allegedly tortured and killed after which they were dumped in lower Ambalipura lake on Saturday.

Soubir Bose, a resident of Sarjapur road, was on his walk and found the injured dog writhing in pain while her two pups were tortured, killed, and thrown into the lake. Mr. Bose rushed the dog to a hospital, but she succumbed on the way. He filed a complaint with the Bellandur police seeking probe to track down the accused and take legal action.

The Joint Task Force between the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board (KAWB), the Animal Husbandry under BBMP, the Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the police is crucial to the success of such cases,” Chitra AmzarewaleSapre, an animal activist, said.