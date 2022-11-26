  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents campaign to form task force to contain animal cruelty

November 26, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Residents and animal activists from Bellandur have launched a campaign to set up a local task force to contain animal cruelty.

This was following a tragic incident where a female dog and her two pups were allegedly tortured and killed after which they were dumped in lower Ambalipura lake on Saturday.

Soubir Bose, a resident of Sarjapur road, was on his walk and found the injured dog writhing in pain while her two pups were tortured, killed, and thrown into the lake. Mr. Bose rushed the dog to a hospital, but she succumbed on the way. He filed a complaint with the Bellandur police seeking probe to track down the accused and take legal action.

The Joint Task Force between the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board (KAWB), the Animal Husbandry under BBMP, the Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the police is crucial to the success of such cases,”  Chitra AmzarewaleSapre, an animal activist, said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.