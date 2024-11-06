 />
Residents booked for manhandling woman feeding stray dogs

Published - November 06, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The HAL police on Wednesday (November 6) registered an FIR against a group of residents of Gururaja Layout for allegedly manhandling a woman for feeding stray dogs.

The victim was identified as Annie George. A resident of Basavanagar, Ms. George has been feeding dogs in and around the area for the last 10 years. On Tuesday night, she was feeding four stray dogs at Gururaja layout when the residents confronted her, objecting to feeding the dogs.

When she tried to reason with them, they snatched her bike keys and mobile phone. They smashed the phone on the ground and manhandled her. Then, they threatened to beat her up and the dogs if she continued to feed them, she said in her complaint.

A scared George managed to alert the control room, before lodging a police complaint.

Following her complaint, the police booked the residents under section 351 (criminal intimidation ), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and section 74 (intentional insult to a woman at public places) of BNS.

Expressing concern over the safety of the feeding community, Tarun Agarwal, President of SAS (Society for Animal Safety), Karnataka, said, “The attack, compounded by the lack of police response, underscores the urgent need for stronger protection for those selflessly caring for street animals. This incident not only reflects a disregard for public safety but also highlights the growing challenge faced by compassionate citizens. The police should ensure Hoysala units are dispatched when such cases arise, providing protection against any threats or hindrances to feeding community dogs. Authorities must act swiftly and justly to address such acts of aggression”.

The police have also summoned the residents for questioning for further action.

November 06, 2024

