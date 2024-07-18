Residents allege illegal demolition of slum in K.R. Puram despite official directive

Residents of Vinayaka Nagar near K.R. Puram in Bengaluru alleged that a slum was illegally demolished, despite the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner’s directive to the police to safeguard the residents.

Gangaraju, a resident, said that approximately 50 families had been residing in the slum for the past 25 years. “However, on Thursday morning, the landowner arrived with a JCB and demolished the houses. We had previously filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner, but despite this, they proceeded with the demolition,” he said. “This demolition is illegal, we had requested the police to protect the residents and homes,” he added.

According to a letter from the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, the land was in the process of being designated as a slum by the Karnataka Slum Development Board. The letter indicated that this process is still ongoing at the government level.

However, the owner of the land and the Deputy Commissioner were unavailable for comment on the issue.