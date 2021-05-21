Residential hostel converted into COVID Care Centre

KALABURAGI

21 May 2021 17:54 IST

Currently 50 beds have been utilised for the centre

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise; the Kalaburagi district administration has transformed the 500-bed girls residential hostel into a COVID Care Centre of the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

District Health Officer Sharanabasappa Ganjelkhed, on Friday, inspected the hostel building which was lying vacant due to the closure of these academies., He said that at present 50 beds were utilised for the centre and it would be increased depending on the admission of patients. The necessary infrastructure, manpower, and oxygen generating units have been provided at the centre.

Asumptomatic patients isolating at homes and those with mild symptoms will be admitted at this centre.

“At present, we have 36 oxygen concentrators. A pharmacist has been assigned at the centre. An ambulance has been provided to shift the patients to hospitals during critical conditions. Three doctors, six staff nurse, and six Group D employees will be working in three shifts at the centre,” he added.