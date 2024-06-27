Residential hostel contract workers demand clearance of dues pending for long

Members of the Karnataka State Government Hostels and Residential Schools Contract Workers Association staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner office in Kalaburagi on Thursday demanding payment of dues of contract workers of these hostels.

State president of the association Bheemshetty Yempalli said that the Social Welfare Department has not paid workers since March 2024, though the government has released ₹3.5 crore to the department. He said that the department is yet to clear the dues of these workers.

Mr. Yempalli said that the contractors /agencies are paying anywhere ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 less than the fixed monthly honorarium for hostel workers. He accused the officials of failing to take any action against these contractors.

The hostel workers serving under the Backward Classes Welfare Department, the Minority Welfare Department and the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) have been deprived of salary for the last four-five months, he said.

Hostels with 100 students are assigned with five cooks and cleaning staff. Now, under the pretext of providing roti-making machines in these hostels, the government has revised its order of hiring only four staff for each hostel.

Mr. Yempalli said that such hostels in rural areas frequently face power cuts. So, practically it is not possible to use roti-making machines every time.

Expressing resentment against the government’s order mandating reservation for outsourced government contract jobs, Mr. Yempalli said that the implementation of the new order will leave the contractual workers, who have already served for more than three decades, at the receiving end.

