GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residential hostel contract workers demand clearance of dues pending for long

‘Social Welfare Department is yet to pay workers since March 2024, though the government has released ₹3.5 crore for the purpose’

Published - June 27, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Karnataka State Government Hostels and Residential Schools Contract Workers Association staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner office in Kalaburagi on Thursday demanding payment of dues of contract workers of these hostels.

State president of the association Bheemshetty Yempalli said that the Social Welfare Department has not paid workers since March 2024, though the government has released ₹3.5 crore to the department. He said that the department is yet to clear the dues of these workers.

Mr. Yempalli said that the contractors /agencies are paying anywhere ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 less than the fixed monthly honorarium for hostel workers. He accused the officials of failing to take any action against these contractors.

The hostel workers serving under the Backward Classes Welfare Department, the Minority Welfare Department and the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) have been deprived of salary for the last four-five months, he said.

Hostels with 100 students are assigned with five cooks and cleaning staff. Now, under the pretext of providing roti-making machines in these hostels, the government has revised its order of hiring only four staff for each hostel.

Mr. Yempalli said that such hostels in rural areas frequently face power cuts. So, practically it is not possible to use roti-making machines every time.

Expressing resentment against the government’s order mandating reservation for outsourced government contract jobs, Mr. Yempalli said that the implementation of the new order will leave the contractual workers, who have already served for more than three decades, at the receiving end.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.