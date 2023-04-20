ADVERTISEMENT

Resident of Holenarsipur writes to Election Commission

April 20, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

He alleges that the SST officials abused him in the name of checking at the Doddahalli checkpost

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of Holenarsipur in Hassan district has complained to the Election Commission that the Static Surveillance Team at a checkpost harassed him in the name of checking.

Shreyas Achar S.V., in his complaint to the commission, said that while he was driving back to his native place from Mysuru around 11 p.m. on April 18, he was stopped at the checkpost at Doddahalli on the Hassan-Mysuru highway. He was carrying ₹20,000 in cash, which is within the permissible limit to carry in cash. 

Even after he showed the cash and gave his explanation, the staff took his bag away and started abusing him. The CRPF personnel on the spot also joined them to threaten him with dire consequences Finally, they let him go as they did not find anything objectionable in the vehicle. 

Mr. Achar has written to the commission, raising objections to the way the officials behaved with him. He has appealed to the commission to take proper action against the officials posted at the checkpost.

In response to his written complaint, the Complaint Monitoring Cell of the Office of Chief Electoral Officer wrote on Thursday to the District Election Officer of Hassan to inquire into the matter and file an action taken report within 24 hours.

