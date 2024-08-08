Resident doctors threaten strike if stipend is not hiked

Intensifying their silent protest, members of the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) have threatened to stop all their services, except emergencies, from August 12 if their demand for a hike in stipend is not considered by then.

KARD president Sirish Shivaramaiah told The Hindu that nearly 10,000 resident doctors (postgraduates), including interns, super-speciality residents, and senior residents from all Government Medical colleges in Karnataka had started a silent protest from August 5 by attending duties wearing black bands.

“Despite submitting several memoranda to the Minister, Principal Secretary and Director of Medical Education, there is no response. This has left resident doctors in financial, professional and personal stress. If the government does not consider our demand by August 12, we will stop our services in all government teaching hospitals, except in emergencies,” he said.

According to a statement by KARD, the stipend paid to resident doctors of government medical colleges is about half of that being paid to their counterparts in other states. “The meagre stipend is not enough to cover our living costs, academic expenses, and family needs,” the statement said.

“If the government does not respond to our demands, we will be forced to escalate our silent protest from August 12. We will suspend all services involving resident doctors (interns, postgraduates, super-speciality residents, and senior residents) in all government medical colleges and hospitals till our demand is considered. However, emergency medical services will not be affected,” the statement added.