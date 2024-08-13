ADVERTISEMENT

Resident doctors take out protest march, stage demonstration in Hubballi

Published - August 13, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Escalating their protest for stipend revision, they stay away from attending to their duties in medical colleges and hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

Resident doctors, who have escalated their protest for revision in their stipend, staging a demonstration in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Resident doctors, who have escalated their protest for revision in their stipend by staying away from attending to their duties in medical colleges and hospitals, staged a huge protest in Hubballi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resident doctors of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) gathered at the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi and staged a demonstration to highlight their demand for stipend revision.

The protest came in response to a call given by the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) representing resident doctors (interns, postgraduates, super specialty residents and senior residents) from all government medical colleges for a State-wide agitation over the long-pending issue of revision of stipend for junior doctors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grouse of the resident doctors is that they are being paid 50% of what is being paid to resident doctors in other States and it fails to meet their living cost, academic expenses and family needs at a time when inflation has affected every sector badly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Despite providing essential services and working long hours, our stipend remains unchanged and insufficient. And, also, fees for medical courses are among the highest in Karnataka when compared to other States,” they said in a memorandum.

The protesting resident doctors said that despite repeated memoranda, the State government has failed to look into the issue of stipend hike and has continued to ignore their rightful demand.

President of Junior Doctors Association of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Suhas S.T. and other office-bearers, including Harishitha S., Adarsha V., Kedarnath S., Rakshith M.C., Ganesh K.V., Chidanand, and others led the protest.

The protesting junior doctors raised slogans questioning the silence of the State government and holding placards that mocked the government’s apathy. Then, they marched to the Mini Vidhana Soudha where they submitted the memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, to the taluk officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US