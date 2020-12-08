Resident doctors stage protest, demand risk allowance, stipend

Doctors staging a protest at BMCRI in Bengaluru on Monday.

Bengaluru

08 December 2020 01:40 IST

Govt. says stipend hiked to include risk allowance

Demanding COVID-19 risk allowance, regular payment of stipend and exemption of tuition fee and complete functioning of non-COVID-19 care at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), resident (junior) doctors across the State have started an indefinite protest from Monday.

These doctors, who have come together under the banner of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors’ (KARD) held a symbolic two-hour protest demonstration in front of their respective medical colleges.

Association president Dayanand Sagar said resident doctors will hold two-hour protest demonstrations wearing black badges in their respective colleges everyday till their demands are met. “Although we have been working all through the pandemic risking our lives, we are not being paid any COVID-19 risk allowance. We demand that this risk allowance be given to all residents, interns and undergraduates who were on COVID-19 duty,” he said.

As all postgraduates, house surgeons and undergraduates have been involved in COVID-19 activities since the last nine months, no proper clinical academic activities have been happening in medical colleges across the State. “However, the government has been collecting regular tuition fees. We urge the government to give us fee exemption for 2020-21,” Dr. Sagar said. That apart, senior residents who have been working in various institutes have not been paid their rightful salary in many institutes since their joining, a statement from the association said.

“Postgraduates in Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Orthopaedics and Indira Gandhi Institute Of Child Health have not been paid their revised stipend for the past six months. House surgeons have been working tirelessly for COVID-19 care. NEET PG as well as MBBS exams have been postponed and there is uncertainty hovering around the current batch of house surgeons regarding extension of internship. As per the MBBS curriculum, internship has to be 365 days only and internship should not be extended,” he said. The doctors met the Principal Secretary (Medical Education) on Monday and submitted their demands. “We will meet the Medical Education Minister on Tuesday and decide on the course of action,” he added.

Government’s response

P.G. Girish, Director of Medical Education, said the stipend of the medicos had been increased considerably amidst the pandemic and that included risk allowance. “Except for ‘D’ group employees, COVID-19 risk allowance is not being paid to anyone,” he said.

He also refuted the claim that the doctors had not been paid their stipend in the last six months. “Let them show us their bank statements. There was a delay in releasing the stipend for October. However, that is also under process now,” Dr. Girish said.