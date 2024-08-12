Resident doctors of Shivamogga stage protest, seek hike in stipend

Resident doctors of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences staged a protest on Monday seeking an upward revision of the stipend. They demand a stipend on par with the resident doctors working in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other States.

The government medical interns, post-graduates, and super-specialty residents took part in the protest. They staged a protest in front of the SIMS in Shivamogga.

The protesters said that the resident doctors in several States had been getting up to ₹1 lakh a month. Besides that, the working hours per week in those states were far less than the hours allotted to resident doctors in Karnataka.

“We work for 90 hours a week, but get up to ₹55,000 only. The annual fee for students is high, while the stipend is low. We hardly get ₹20,000 a month, after deductions towards hostel facilities and other charges,” said Dr. Rakesh, president of the Resident Doctors Association in Shivamogga.

