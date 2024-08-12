GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resident doctors of Shivamogga stage protest, seek hike in stipend

Published - August 12, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Resident doctors of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences staged a protest on Monday seeking an upward revision of the stipend. They demand a stipend on par with the resident doctors working in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other States.

The government medical interns, post-graduates, and super-specialty residents took part in the protest. They staged a protest in front of the SIMS in Shivamogga.

The protesters said that the resident doctors in several States had been getting up to ₹1 lakh a month. Besides that, the working hours per week in those states were far less than the hours allotted to resident doctors in Karnataka.

“We work for 90 hours a week, but get up to ₹55,000 only. The annual fee for students is high, while the stipend is low. We hardly get ₹20,000 a month, after deductions towards hostel facilities and other charges,” said Dr. Rakesh, president of the Resident Doctors Association in Shivamogga.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.