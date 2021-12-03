Resident doctors in Mysuru call off strike

The five-day-long strike by the resident doctors of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) was called off on Friday.

The doctors were on strike seeking COVID-19 risk allowance and timely payment of stipend.

The newly appointed Dean and Director of MMCRI, Dinesh, met the protesting doctors and promise to look into their demands.

“The meeting of Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar with the representatives of KARD (Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors) from various medical colleges in the State has been fruitful. Based on the assurances and directives issued by the Minister besides the meeting with the Dean and Director, we have decided to call off the strike,” a statement from Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), MMCRI, Mysuru said.