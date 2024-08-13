Resident doctors continue protest demanding hike in stipend

Nearly 10,000 members of the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) continued boycotting their services in outpatient departments (OPDs) of Government Medical College hospitals in the State for the third consecutive day, demanding a hike in stipend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although patient services have not been hit as of now, regular doctors in all the government teaching hospitals have had a tough time managing the rush of patients in OPDs.

The resident doctors (postgraduates), including interns, super-speciality residents, and senior residents from all Government Medical colleges in Karnataka, had started a silent protest on August 5 by attending duties wearing black bands. With no response from the government, they stopped all their services, except emergencies, from August 12.

KARD president Sirish Shivaramaiah said that they will continue to boycott services till the government considers their demand. “Due to Independence Day celebrations, we have not got permission to continue our demonstration at Freedom Park for three days from August 14. During these three days, we will organise blood donation and organ pledging camps on the premises of Victoria Hospital, affiliated with Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). We will resume our demonstration at Freedom Park from August 17,” he said.

Deepak S., Victoria Hospital Medical Superintendent, said patient services have not been hit as of now. “We have redeployed our regular staff and are managing the OPDs. While the burden on regular doctors has increased, there has been no inconvenience to patients,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.