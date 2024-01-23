Reshme Isiri radio series to be inaugurated at CSRTI on Wednesday

January 23, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Reshme Isiri, a year-long series of radio programmes organised by Central Silk Board (CSB), Bengaluru, in co-ordination with the All India Radio (AIR) will be inaugurated at Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI), Mysuru, on Wednesday.

The radio series to be held from January 2024 to January 2025 as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of CSB will cover topics from soil to silk, covering mulberry cultivation, silkworm rearing, extension, training and post cocoon activities.

During the inaugural programme scheduled to be held on Wednesday at CSRTI, Member Secretary, CSB, Bengaluru, P. Shivakumar, former Director General of Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) S. Ayyappan, CSRTI Director Gandhi Doss and Assistant Director (Programme) and Head, AIR, Mysuru, S.S. Umesh will be present.

A brochure with the radio talks to be broadcasted during the radio series will be released by the invitees.