GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reshme Isiri radio series to be inaugurated at CSRTI on Wednesday

January 23, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Reshme Isiri, a year-long series of radio programmes organised by Central Silk Board (CSB), Bengaluru, in co-ordination with the All India Radio (AIR) will be inaugurated at Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI), Mysuru, on Wednesday.

The radio series to be held from January 2024 to January 2025 as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of CSB will cover topics from soil to silk, covering mulberry cultivation, silkworm rearing, extension, training and post cocoon activities.

During the inaugural programme scheduled to be held on Wednesday at CSRTI, Member Secretary, CSB, Bengaluru, P. Shivakumar, former Director General of Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) S. Ayyappan, CSRTI Director Gandhi Doss and Assistant Director (Programme) and Head, AIR, Mysuru, S.S. Umesh will be present.

A brochure with the radio talks to be broadcasted during the radio series will be released by the invitees.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.