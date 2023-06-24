Reservoir levels dip as monsoon plays truant across regions of Karnataka

June 24, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MYSURU/HUBBALLI

Almost into the last week of June, the southwest monsoon has been scanty across Karnataka and water levels across major reservoirs are depleting.

Though the last 24 hours have seen some traction with moderate to heavy rain in different parts of the State, there is a nearly 66% shortfall if the average for June 1 to 24 is considered, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Across regions

As against an average of 145.2 mm rainfall for the period June 1 to 24, the State has received 48.4 mm. The cumulative rainfall during the same period in South Interior Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, coastal belt, and Malnad region is also on the deficient side. In South Interior Karnataka, the normal cumulative rainfall from June 1 to 24 is 57 mm but the actual rainfall has been 45 mm, registering 21% deficiency. In North Interior Karnataka, the normal rainfall for the same period is 82 mm but the region has received 29 mm rainfall, a shortfall of 65%.

Similarly, the Malnad region has received only 58 mm rainfall as against a normal of 266 mm during the same period, registering a shortfall of 78%, while the coastal districts have received 188 mm as against a normal of 619 mm — a shortfall of 70%, according to the KSNDMC.

As the monsoon is playing truant, water levels in the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin of the State and in Kalyana and Kittur Karnataka regions are fast-depleting.

Zero inflow to many reservoirs

Though officials say there is enough storage for drinking water needs, outflow to canals for irrigation purposes and industries is likely to be hit if the dry spell continues. However, there is zero inflow to several reservoirs, raising concerns about the coming days.

The cumulative storage capacity of the four major dams in the Cauvery basin is 114.57 tmcft, against which the actual storage as on Saturday was 31.41 tmcft compared to 65.82 tmcft on the same day last year.

Among the major dams, the Krishnaraja Sagar has only 20% storage, with only 9.993 tmcft of water as against the gross storage capacity of 49.45 tmcft and Hemavati has 14.61 tmcft as against the capacity of 37.1 ft.

Similarly, the cumulative storage capacity across major dams in the Krishna basin is 422.45 tmcft against which the available quantum is 74.94 tmcft.

Information provided by Tungabhadra Board officials indicated that Tungabhadra reservoir at Hosapete holds enough water but only for drinking purpose. On Saturday, the actual storage was 4.168 tmcft as against the gross storage capacity of 105.788 tmcft. The water level stood at 1,579.36 ft as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,633 ft.

Only for drinking

However, officials said the water was enough for meeting the drinking water requirements in Koppal, Raichur, Vijayanagara, and Ballari districts for now.

Basavasagar reservoir at Narayanapur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district is a key reservoir in the district which supplies drinking water and irrigates lakhs of hectares of land in the district. The water level in the reservoir stood at 487.05 m as against the FRL of 492.25 m on Saturday and against the gross storage capacity of 33.31 tmcft, the storage was 14.7 tmcft.

The Almatti reservoir in Bagalkot district also did not record any inflow and the storage was 19.85 tmcft as against the gross storage capacity of 123.08 tmcft. The situation is similar in other dams as well and the authorities are pinning their hopes on the monsoon gaining greater traction in the days ahead.