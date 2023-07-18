Reserving a little over 50% posts of presidents and vice-presidents in GPs for SC/STs is not violation of law: HC

July 18, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Reserving a little more than 50% of posts of presidents and vice-presidents of gram panchayats for both the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) categories due to decimal number adjustment in calculation is not violation of the law, said the High Court of Karnataka.

“Though at the first blush, the reservation of 11 seats for SCs and STs categories, out of total 19 seats, appears to be more than 50%, a deeper examination indicates otherwise,” the court said.

Not less than 50%

“As per the Section 44((2)(c) of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, 1993, the per category [for SCs and STs] reservation has to be fixed at not less than 50%. If, during calculation, 5.82 or 4.64 posts for SCs and STs were to be rounded off to the lower numbers, that is ‘5’ and ‘4’, it would come to less than 50% of posts in each category. Hence, rounding off to higher number, that is ‘6’ and ‘5’ posts each cannot be found fault with,” the court pointed out.

The court also said that “for the posts, to be manned by individuals, the decimals can only be given effect to by rounding off to a whole number since a human being cannot be divided into lesser than a whole number.”

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while dismissing a petition, filed by Shivanand, a member of a gram panchayat. The petitioner had alleged that reservation provided for SCs and STs exceeded 50% due to round off to the higher number, and hence it amounts to discrimination.

However, the court said that there is no discrimination in the reservation made for the posts of presidents and vice-presidents by the State Election Commission (SEC).

Also, the court said that the formula, adopted by the SEC to determine the number of posts for SC and ST categories appears to be reasonable one.