Reservation sought for Muslims based on population

May 17, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Shaik Jaleel, national president of Navarang Congress Party, addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Shaik Jaleel, national president of Navarang Congress Party, addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Shaik Jaleel, national president of Navarang Congress Party based in Andhra Pradesh, has demanded that Muslims should be given reservation based on population, in all sectors.

Addressing presspersons along with party’s national general secretary M.M. Budan Khan, Mr. Jaleel said that at present the Muslim population accounted for 14.92% of the total population in the nation.

And, in Karnataka, it stood at 12.91% of the population. Based on the population, at least 12% reservation should be provided for Muslims, he said.

He urged the new government in Karnataka to rescind the decision to withdraw reservation benefits to Muslims under 2B category of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

He said that as per the Sachar Committee report, the plight of Muslims was not better than those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which explained the social, economical and educational backwardness of the community.

He urged the State and Union governments to take the requisite steps to improve the condition of Muslims.

Mr. Jaleel urged the State government to construct one haj house in every district. And, in Hubballi, the government should allot 50 acres near the international airport and allocate ₹500 crore for the purpose of constructing a haj house, he said.

