Reservation row: Seers seek OBC tag for all Lingayats in Central list

They hold convention in Bengaluru and submit memorandum on the issue

In what is being seen as another attempt to build pressure on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the BJP central leaders to meet the demands of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, a convention of scores of seers was held in Bengaluru on Saturday with a demand for inclusion of all sects of into the Central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.

This comes even as Panchamashali (Lingayat) sect seers and leaders are on a march to Bengaluru demanding including in 2-A category in the State OBC list. Seers at the Bengaluru convention also expressed support for the Panchamashali demand.

The seers at the convention on Saturday urged the Chief Minister to include all the sub-sects of Veerashaiva-Lingayatism in the Central OBC list.

Dingaleshwar Swami of Balehosur Mutt, who was among the participants at the convention, said that they had submitted memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through Chairman of Veersashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation B.S. Paramashivaiah.

The resurgence of this old demand and the convention, sources say, is aimed at not only putting further pressure on Mr. Yediyurappa but also central leadership of the BJP to fulfil their demands. “It is aimed at conveying a message to the party that it is time to give something back to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which had stood with the party,” said a leader in the know.

Meanwhile Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, who is leading the 700-km padayatra to Bengaluru, announced in Tumakuru on Saturday that they would hold a mega convention of Panchamasali community at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on February 21.

Addressing presspersons in Tumakuru, the seer said they were yet to receive confirmation on official letter seeking study on including Panchamasali community under 2A category of OBC to the Backward Classes Commission.

Interestingly, the issue of show-cause notice to former Union Minister and Panchamasali leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is being seen from a section as an attempt to snub the Panchamasali movement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister’s son B.Y. Vijayendra clarified that he was not misleading any community on the issue of reservation.

At Mysuru, he denied allegations levelled against him by former MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar that he was “bringing pressure on heads of mutts” to issue statements that Panchamasali Lingayats do not need reservations. “All the communities enjoyed the right to seek reservation and the Chief Minister was capable of facing the challenges arising out of the same,” he said.