Reservation quota needs to be hiked beyond 50%, says Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru

04 April 2021 22:37 IST

Saying that it was necessary to raise the reservation quota beyond 50% for the welfare of the backward classes, Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the State Cabinet has already agreed on it while an affidavit has been submitted to the Supreme Court on this matter.

“The Cabinet has unanimously taken the decision to raise the reservation cap. We are expecting a favourable decision from the Supreme Court,” he said. “If the Kurubas have to be brought under Scheduled Tribe, the reservation quota for ST has to be increased to 7.5%. The Panchamasali community has sought backward classes 2A status. Similarly, other communities have also petitioned for reservation. If all these demands are to be met, then the current reservation cap of 50% has to be increased.”

The Minister said this at Belloddi village, near Harihara, during the inauguration of a community hall, a hostel, and an arch, organised by Kaginele Mahasamsthana.

Mr. Bommai felt that it was a challenge to raise the reservation cap as the quota for all communities had to be settled legally and within the ambit of the Constitution. “To prevent anyone from questioning the decision, an experts committee headed by a retired judge has been appointed.” He also said that the B.S. Yediyurappa government has showered “love and affection” on the community, which is mutual.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, said that the demand of Kurubas for inclusion in the ST list was being considered by a high-level committee. “We are awaiting the report. After consulting legal experts, our government has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court to increase reservation. Discussion on the issue has begun and we have placed our arguments before the court,” he added.

Mr. Yediyurappa also assured the gathering of shortly releasing about ₹35 crore for works taken up by the community.