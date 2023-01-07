Reservation: Kunchitiga community sets Jan. 31 deadline for Union govt. to include it in Central OBC list

January 07, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Leaders of the Kunchitiga community, a sub-caste of the dominant Vokkaliga community in Karnataka, have set a deadline of January 31 to the Centre for its inclusion in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list of the Union government for seeking reservation in jobs, including all-India services, and seats in educational institutions.

Office-bearers of the All Kunchitiga Mahasabha and Vishwa Kunchitigara Parishat met in Bengaluru recently and decided to unite the community members and leaders of at least seven districts in the southern part of the State for deciding the next course of action if the demand is not conceded to.

Pandora’s box

This is only the latest in a slew of castes and sub-castes building pressure on the government for reservation or re-classification in quota in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections in April-May.

The Kunchitiga community has an estimated population of 21 lakh and is largely concentrated in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Shivamogga districts. Leaders of both organisations of the community have decided to meet all MPs and MLAs of these districts to clear their stand on the matter before the elections.

Kunchitiga Mahasabha president Muralidhara Halappa told The Hindu that the community was not included in the Central list despite the recommendation by the State government twice. Sub-castes of the Vokkaliga such as Sarpa Vokkaliga, Uppina Kolaga Vokkaliga, Gouda/Gowda, and Hallikara had been included in the Central OBC list, but not Kunchitiga, he said. It has been included in the State list of backward classes (3A).

Two recommendations

The Karnataka government had recommended inclusion of the Kunchitiga community in the Centre’s OBC list on January 10, 2019. Again, the Karnataka Backward Classes Welfare Department on January 13, 2020, recommended the same to the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. This was based on the findings of a survey conducted by D. Devaraj Urs Research Institute, Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Anthropology Department of the University of Mysore, in 2018.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment acknowledged that it had received 23 petitions from various associations in Karnataka for the inclusion of the Kunchitiga community in the OBC list of the Centre. But so far no action has been initiated, Mr Halappa said.

The community has four legislators: Rajesh Gowda, BJP MLA for Sira, and M.V. Veerabhadraiah, JD(S) MLA for Madhugiri, besides MLCs Chidananda M. Gowda and K.S. Naveen.