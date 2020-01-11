Reservation is not just legal right but also human right: Das

“A mere increase in the quantum of reservation serves no purpose unless it is properly implemented,” Nagamohan Das, former judge of Karnataka High Court and chairman of a commission to review the quantum of reservation to SCs and STs, said here on Friday.

“Reservation is not just a legal right, but a basic human right. It should not just be on paper, but should be properly utilised,” he said at a meeting to receive petitions about increasing the quantum of reservation for SCs and ST s in the State.

“What is the use of reservation if jobs are vacant and there is no effort to fill them? How can reservation be properly implemented if the government keeps withdrawing capital from public undertakings?” “There is some sort of opposition to the concept of reservation among some people. We need to address such issues and make sure that people understand the ideas behind such measures of affirmative action,” he said. “Organisations should take up this task of spreading awareness about reservation,” he said.

He pointed out that there were around 4,635 caste groups in India. “There are deep-rooted differences between communities about the social, economic, political and cultural opportunities they get. Some enjoy a disproportionate amount of privileges while others are deprived. Reservation is one of the modern-day tools to rectify such differences and build an equal society,” he said. They have had a significant positive impact on Indian society in the last 70 years, he said. He received petitions about the quantum of reservations and said that petitions could also be sent to his office in Bengaluru.

Commission member Anant Nayak said it had received over 400 petitions. “We have held 33 interactions across the State till now,” he said. Satish Jarkiholi, MLA, demanded that the state government should increase the quantum of reservation whenever a new caste group is added to the SC/ST categories.