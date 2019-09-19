Reservation in promotion: FAQ, circular create confusion

A set of frequently asked questions (FAQ) that had been issued along with a circular by the former JD(S)-Congress coalition government to promote Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe employees in June has now become a bone of contention.

The SC/ST employees, who allege that the circular was in violation of the Consequential Seniority Act that has been upheld by the Supreme Court, have approached Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, urging the government to withdraw the circular immediately.

The over two-month-old FAQ and circular asks departmental heads to adhere to 15% and 3% reservation respectively for SC and ST in the “present working strength.” The SC/ST Coordination Committee, however, argues that the 18% reservation should be the total working strength since 1978, and not the present working strength.

“The circular is erroneous by the fact that it does not take merit and general seniority of SC/STs into consideration and seeks to restrict the reservation to 18% in total. Besides, it does not consider backlog posts as separate. All of these are in violation of the act that seeks to protect the seniority and promotion avenues of SC/ST employees,” said D. Chandrashekaraiah, Legal Advisor to Karnataka Government SC/ST Employees’ Coordination Committee.

The February 1999 government order was very clear in fixing seniority for both general category employees and SC/ST employees. “A fresh seniority list had to be drafted after the SC ruling in May 2019, which has not been done so far. In fact, the seniority list that existed before 2017 is being altered.” After the circular was issued departments have been having meetings to promote employees and officers and are basing their decisions on the FAQ and circular but not the Act, which overrides the circular. “Unnecessary confusion in the bureaucracy is being created by new promotions based on the circular,” said the source.

The committee complained to the Director General and Inspector General of Police that backlog posts are being considered for general promotions in police departments in places such as Gadag, Dharwad and Karwar among others. Similarly, in many departments, backlog posts have been considered for general promotions, and orders have been issued. They have also petitioned the Chief Secretary against the circular.

A senior government official said the matter was being looked into by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms and legal opinion was being sought.