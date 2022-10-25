Reservation hike: All eyes on SC ruling on Economically Weaker Sections quota

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Ordinance promulgated by Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot increasing the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka, all eyes are now on the Supreme Court judgment on reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) brought in by the Central government.

The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointment or Posts in the Services Under the State) Ordinance, 2022, has taken the total reservation quota in the State to 56%. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to deliver in November its judgment pertaining to 10% reservation to EWS, which has taken the Central reservation quota beyond 50%. In the 1992 Indra Sawhney case, the Supreme Court capped the reservation to 50%.

“If the apex court sticks to the 50% reservation cap, its judgment could have an impact on the new law unless the State government pushes the law to the 9th Schedule of the Constitution,” said a senior official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the Ordinance, the State government has hiked the reservation quota for SCs to 17% from 15% and for STs from 3% to 7%. With 32% reserved for OBCs, the total reservation now stands at 56%. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai initially announced that the new law will be brought under the 9th Schedule, there has been no official word yet.

Government sources said that though the process of getting the law in the 9th Schedule is time consuming, it provides a safety blanket from judicial review. “We are not too confident of the new law in the current form passing the judicial scrutiny. It will be clearer when the rules – expected shortly- to execute the law is made, and the decision of the apex court in EWS case,” said the official.

Vulnerable groups

Justifying the extraordinary circumstances to hike the reservation quota, the government acknowledged the social and educational backwardness among several SC/ST communities. These communities include particularly vulnerable tribal groups, safai karmacharis, Maleru, Soligaru, Dholi Bhil, Dakkaligaru Devadasis, nomads, and semi-nomadic tribe among others. The government has cited Article 15, Article 16, and Article 38 in its justification. It has said that the number of communities that received reservation benefits increased since 1955 when reservation was introduced and since 1958 when pending collection of data the reservation was tentatively fixed at 15% and 3%.

The Ordinance pointed out examples of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh where smaller number of castes get higher reservation, and also those States where reservation is beyond 50%.