Reservation for women: Siddaramaiah turns the tables on BJP 

July 14, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday turned the tables on BJP members in the Legislative Council when they tried to ridicule the Congress for not nominating women members to the House.

During his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, the Chief Minister said the free bus travel scheme had made all women happy. 

Intervening, BJP members Bharati Shetty and Tejaswini Gowda said the Congress had not nominated any women members to the Council. “You should nominate at least three women MLCs from your party. When it comes to women’s rights, we are all one, irrespective of political parties,” Ms. Gowda said.

To this, the Chief Minister shot back saying: “Your government has been in power for the last 10 years. Get the women’s reservation Bill passed in Parliament. Let them give 50% reservation for women, we will welcome it.”

When the Opposition members questioned why the Congress had not done it, Mr. Siddaramaiah silenced them saying: “OK, we admit that we have not done it. You do it now.”

