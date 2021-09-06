Reservation for mayoral posts declared in January

While counting of votes in the municipal corporation elections in Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi was taken up and the results announced on Monday, the authorities have clarified that reservations for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for these urban local bodies were declared in January 2021.

According to the authorities concerned, an order signed by Under Secretary to Urban Development Department pertaining to reservations for these posts was declared on January 21, 2021 and it was subsequently published in the State Gazette on February 11, 2021.

As per the order, the reservation for Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s post in Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation has been allotted for Backward Classes A category and Scheduled Castes (Woman), respectively.

For the Kalaburagi City Corporation, the Mayor’s post is reserved for General category and Deputy Mayor’s post for Backward Classes B category.

Similarly, the Mayor’s post for Belagavi has been reserved for General category and the Deputy Mayor’s post for General (Woman) category, the authorities have said.

The gazette notification of February 2, 2021, comprises reservations for 10 city corporations, including Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi.