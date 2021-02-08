Reservation for Mayor, Dy. Mayor posts to be announced in 2-3 days: Minister

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, on Monday expressed hope that the State government will announce reservation for the post of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of different City Corporations in two to three days’ time.

He told reporters in Mysuru an announcement in the regard was taking time in view of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s preoccupation with the ensuing Legislature session and pre-Budget meetings. However, he said he was hoping for the announcement soon.

In Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is a hung house, Mr. Somashekar said the BJP was looking forward to secure the post of Mayor by aligning with the JD(S).

In the 65-member MCC, the BJP has 22 members while the Congress and JD(S) have 19 and 18 members respectively. One BSP member and 5 independents make up the rest.

Though the JD(S) and Congress are presently in alliance in the MCC, sharing power, Mr. Somashekar referred to a recent statement made by Mr. Siddaramaiah that the Congress was not in alliance with the JD(S) in the State and said the BJP was open to joining hands with JD(S).

Mr. Somashekar said the BJP will make its efforts to secure the post of Mayor of Mysuru.