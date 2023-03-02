Reservation demand: Panchamasalis threaten to block roads on Saturday

March 02, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Members of the Panchamsali community, a sub-sect of Veerashaiva-Linagayats, who are seeking 2A status for reservation in government employment and education, have threatened to block national, State highways, and other roads on Saturday pressing for their demand.

Koodalasangama Peetha seer Sri Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swami, who has been sitting on a dharna here since January 14, told reporters on Thursday that the roads will be simultaneously blocked across the State at 11 a.m. to highlight the community’s ire towards the “indifference” shown by the government to their demands. He urged the community members to shut the roads for at least one hour across the State. “For nearly 50 days, the government has forced me to sit on the road. The community’s patience has run out,” he said. Saturday also marks 50 days of the dharna of Panchamsalis in Bengaluru.

The community has been demanding 2A status since the last two years, and the seer has led the community’s demand for reservation. However, the government, to appease the Panchamsalis, had during Belagavi legislature session in December, 2022, announced creation of a new category of 2D for Lingayats.

The Panchamasalis, however, rejected the offer and the High Court also intervened in the matter. The Koodalasangama seer was critical of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and accused him of causing delay in according 2A status. “The indifference shows that the community is being ignored and the government is insulting us,” the seer alleged, adding that he would travel across 224 Assembly constituencies to highlight the injustice to the community if the government does not agree to their demands.