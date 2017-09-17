Reservation charts on trains set to disappear

The Ministry of Railways has decided to discontinue pasting of reservation charts on reserved coaches of all trains originating from some railway stations on an experimental basis for three months. The stations are New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mumbai Central, Mumbai Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Chennai Central, Howrah, and Sealdah.

In a circular to Railway Zones concerned recently, the Ministry asked them to issue necessary instructions to all. The measure should be monitored and the feedback be sent to the Ministry after two months to enable taking a final decision on the issue, said Vikram Singh, Director (Passenger Marketing), Railway Board, in the circular.

This follows a green initiative by South Western Railway’s Bengauru Division (SBC) that saves about ₹60 lakh on papers. From November 8, 2016, SBC decided not to paste charts on reserved coaches of all trains originating from Bengaluru City and Yeshwantpur Railway Stations. While availability of alternatives to know berth details was one of the reasons, the measure was expected to save substantial money to the national exchequer.

SBC’s Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Sridhar Murthy, who initiated the move, told The Hindu that he felt there were other alternatives to know one’s confirmed berth status.

If the passenger gets a confirmed ticket, berth numbers would be indicated on such tickets. For a waitlisted passenger, an SMS would be sent indicating the berth number if the ticket is confirmed. The facility of 139 is available to know confirmed status by giving the PNR number. Moreover, SBC has installed digital display of charts for tickets confirmed from waitlisted category at City and Yeshvantpur stations, he said. Till now, he has received only one complaint on the issue.

The Division had been spending ₹21 lakh on paper and manpower on pasting charts. Also, paper can be saved contributing to the green initiative, Mr. Murthy said.