‘Resend recommendation on minority status for Lingayat’

Community passes resolution at meeting in Belagavi

A meeting of Lingayat Dharma Horata Samiti has passed a resolution urging the State Government to resend the recommendation of the Justice Nagmohan Das Committee on granting minority status to Lingayat.

This was decided in the meeting of community leaders in Belagavi on Sunday. The community leaders also paid tributes Sri Lingananda Swami and Mate Mahadevi during their death anniversaries.

“The Siddaramaiah Government forwarded the recommendations to the Union Government. But the Union Government rejected it, without going through it properly and without giving proper reasons,’’ Sri Channabasavananda Swami of Bengaluru told The Hindu.

“If the Bommai Government does not forward the recommendations afresh, we will organise a State-wide agitation,” he said.

“We have also resolved that in all future communications, the word Lingayat will be used to describe the religion that we belong to. All other terms such as Panchamsali, Ganiga, Banajiga, Kumbar and even Veerashaiva will be used as sub-castes,’’ he said.

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha coordination committee national president Avinash Bhusikar and leaders Ashok Bendigeri, Mahantesh Gudas, Anand Gudas, Marayya Gadagali and others were present.