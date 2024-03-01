Researcher identifies a previously unknown plant Genus in Karnataka

March 01, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

A researcher from Jain (Deemed-to-be-University) has identified and documented a previously unknown plant Genus in Karnataka.

G. Ramachandra Rao, associate professor at the Centre for Urban Ecology, Biodiversity has identified and documented Hunteria which was earlier known to be found in the southern western ghats of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Hunteria, is a genus of Apocynaceae family commonly known as the dogbane family. Dr. Rao found two Hunteria trees in the evergreen forest area of Doddamane Ghat in Uttara Kannada district.

Earlier in Kerala and TN

“Hunteria’s earlier distribution was reported only in southern western ghats of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, the newly reported plant slightly differs from its southern western ghats population with having broader leaves and corolla more twisted with folded petals,” said Dr. Rao.

He added that the discovery marks a significant milestone in biodiversity research and underscores the importance of more such biodiversity surveys and documentation before they are lost.

“It is a very rare tree even in the southern western ghats of Kerala and Tamil Nadu so finding this in Karnataka is very significant because we have got to know that these rare species still exist. Further studies will throw light on how medicinally important this is,” he added.

Dr. Rao said that several other trees found in its vicinity were Diospyros sp, Syzygium sp, Hydnocarpus pentandra, Hopea ponga etc.

Habitat loss

“Hunteria with its small population though growing in a protected forest, is still facing habitat loss due to areca cultivation and land encroachment which could lead to its extinction. Hence further studies on their distribution, population, and regeneration could help mitigate this crisis and plan conservation measures,” Dr. Rao said.

