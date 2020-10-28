Researcher Akki named for Rajyotsava Award

D.N. Akki

28 October 2020 21:51 IST

Senior artist, researcher and writer Devindrappa Nabhiraj Akki has been nominated for the Rajyotsva Award 2020 by the State government.

Mr. Akki, born in a middle class family, completed his Diploma in Art and was initially appointed as art teacher in a government school. He started research on ancient, historical monuments five decades ago.

He has written 25 books and has published many on his research, including Shahapur Taluk Darshana, Mumbelagu, Chiguru Chintana, Hadedavva Hadyala, Vardhamana Mahaveera, Jain Vigrahagalu, Jain Janapada Haadugalu, Sannati Chandralamba, Mayemaddale, Jeenadani.

Mr. Akki, who is also a Rangoli artist, has exhibited several Rangoli pictures in competitions. He has been facilitated with many awards, including the Model Teacher Award from the then President K.R. Narayanan and Jain Rashtrgowrava, presented by the Jain community of Kolkata.

Earlier, pro-Kannada organisations submitted memoranda to the government to nominate Mr. Akki for the Rajyotsava Award.

Expressing happiness, Mr. Akki said that the award should go to all Kannadigas who have supported his research and art works over five decades.