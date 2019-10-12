Research Scholars’ Association seeks better amenities

Members of the Research Scholars Association of the University of Mysore staged a demonstration in the city on Saturday to draw attention to their grievances.

The association members sat in front of the Kuvempu statue at the entrance of the Mansagangotri campus and demanded establishment of a separate hostel to house the research scholars and urged the University to sanction HR allowance till the facilities were created.

The association claimed that the research and student fellowship in the University of Mysore was for 2 years and hence wanted the same to be raised to 5 years. Citing the practice of other universities, the association urged the varsity to provide free laptops to them.

Drawing attention to the condition of the hostels where they were put up, the Research Scholars Association urged the University to spruce up the same with fresh coat of paint. The Vice-Chancellor of the University was urged to hold a meeting with the association members at least once in 3 months to redress their grievances. They alleged that food in the varsity hostels was substandard and there was lack of basic amenities.

The authorities closed the entry gate to the campus for sometime and the university officials who received the students’ memorandum promised to resolve the issues raised by them.