Research, publication ethics are bedrock of academic integrity, says UoM V-C

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath on Tuesday said the advent of digital technology has revolutionised research practices, presenting both opportunities and challenges in maintaining ethical standards.

He was speaking after inaugurating the six-day State-level workshop on ‘Research and publication ethics’ organised by the Karnataka State Open University here.

“By upholding rigorous ethical standards, we uphold the credibility of our institutions and the integrity of our collective pursuit of knowledge. As scholars and educators, we have the responsibility not only to advance knowledge but also to ensure that our contributions are ethical, transparent and beneficial to society,” the V-C said, in his inaugural address.

Privacy, security and authenticity

He said the ease of access to vast amounts of data and the speed of dissemination through online platforms have reshaped scholarly communications. However, this digital era also raises concerns about data privacy, cyber security and the authenticity of online content, he stated.

“As researchers and publishers, we must navigate these ethical dilemmas with vigilance ensuring our digital interactions uphold the same ethical rigor as traditional forms of academic discourse,” he suggested.

Prof. Lokanath said the workshop serves as a crucial platform to explore strategies for safeguarding ethical standards in the digital age and fostering responsible use of technology in research and publication practices.

He said research and publication ethics are the bedrock of academic integrity and scholarly pursuit. “In the search of knowledge, it is not just what we discover or invent that matters, but equally vital is how we conduct ourselves as researchers, scholars and educators,” he stressed.

Ethical conduct in research ensures that our findings are trustworthy. Our collaborations are fair and our contributions are meaningful and impactful. In the rapidly evolving academic landscape, the ethical dimensions of research and publication are more critical than ever, he argued.

Different challenges

The V-C said there are challenges like plagiarism, data falsification, conflicts of interest and ethical dilemmas in emerging fields of study. Addressing these challenges requires not only awareness but also a commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct, he opined.

“I encourage each participant to actively engage and share experiences and learn from one another. The discussions and practical sessions planned will provide valuable insights into ethical decision making, authorship guidelines, peer review processes and navigating ethical challenges in research,” Prof Lokanath advised.

KSOU Registrar K.B. Praveena and others from the KSOU were present.