‘Research into drugs from natural products holds much promise’

Research into drugs produced from natural products and traditional medicine holds much promise to a country that has vast natural resources, B.S. Unger, scientist at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM), said in Chikkodi on Wednesday.
He was speaking to science students of KLE Society’s Basava Prabhu Kore Degree College.
“It is a commonly held belief that natural products are very good for the human body. But they are underutilised source of chemical diversity for drug discovery. However, bio-active compounds isolated natural sources have given rise to a wide range of human therapeutics,” he said. However, due to some problems, the field of traditional medicine and natural product research has not grown as expected.
The important challenges are to isolating pure compounds from crude extracts and validation after experimentation. He cited the successful example of Zebrafish-based bio-assays that are suited for research in drug discovery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath