Research initiative on tribal health launched in Chamarajanagar

Its aim is to conduct research, innovation and training on genetic diseases and hemoglobinopathies among the tribal communities

A five-year-long research initiative on tribal health was launched in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday.

The first-of-its-kind initiative called Centre for Training, Research and Innovation on Tribal Health (CTRITH) has been launched by the Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, along with JSS Medical College in Mysuru, and Indian Institute of Public Health in Bengaluru, to conduct research, innovation and training on genetic diseases and hemoglobinopathies among the tribal communities.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Charulatha Somal, who inaugurated the project on Wednesday, said that concern over the health of tribal communities continues despite the government’s programmes to eradicate malnutrition among them.

Hoping that that new project will benefit the tribal communities of Chamarajanagar and the rest of the State, Ms. Somal assured the support of the district administration in the initiative.

The project supported by Department of Bio Technology (DBT) and Wellcome Trust India Alliance will be implemented in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare as well as Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department and the Zilla Budakattu Girijana Abhivruddhi Sangha, a collective of Soliga tribals.

Assistant Director of Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, Dr. Prashant N.S. noted that the project will help understand the underlying causes of malnutrition and addiction disorders among the tribal communities and come up with appropriate guidelines for intervention and action.

The research is also expected to study the issues related to malnutrition as well as high level of addiction to tobacco and alcohol among the tribal communities. Representatives from over 100 hamlets from different parts of Chamarajanagar district and the Taluk Soliga Abhivruddhi Sanghas attended the inaugural event.

Dr. Deepa Bhat, who spoke on behalf of JSS Medical College, explained the need for community involvement in addressing health issues like sickle-cell anaemia and other haemoglobinopathies.

Secretary of Chamarajanagar Zilla Budakattu Girijana Abhivrudhi Sangha C. Madegowda, who presided over the event, noted that the research findings should reach the lowest level of the community so that the initiative benefits the entire community.

Director of Indian Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, Dr. Suresh Shapeti emphasised the need for co-operation across various Government departments and partnerships with NGOs and civil society in the endeavour.

The programme was also attended by Chamarajanagar District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Vishweshwaraiah, Director and Dean of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Dr. Sanjeev G.M., besides Dr. Mahesh from CIMS, Chamarajanagar District Tribal Welfare Officer Manjula and President of Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra M. Jadegowda.