Rescue vehicles flagged off under One Nation One Helpline Scheme

Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan launched police rescue vehicles under the One Nation One Helpline Scheme in Belagavi on Sunday.

He said that the government had clubbed health care, policing and Fire and Emergency Services under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) or One Nation One Helpline scheme.

Those in need could avail themselves of these essential government services by dialling 112 from a fixed line or mobile telephone. Earlier, there were different helplines, including 100 and 101, for various services. From now on, they would be integrated, Dr. Thiyagarajan said.

They could also seek help by sending SMS or email to the 112 portal or the panic mobile application.

The synchronisation of the services had been done using the latest technology. This ensured that the nearest police Hoysala vehicle would rush to the person in distress. Use of hi-tech tools had reduced the average response time to 15 seconds.

Central control room

The central control room for the ERSS was set up at the Police Commissioner’s office in Belagavi. Staff would operate the control room round the clock. They would speak to the caller and find out what kind of help he needs. As many as 15 ERSS Hoysala vehicles will be on the roads in Belagavi. They have been fitted with global positioning system (GPS) and mobile data terminal (MDT) and other equipment.

Earlier, Dr. Thiyagarajan flagged off vehicles that would be manned by officers who would respond to distress calls, at the Police Commissioner’s office.