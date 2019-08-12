Rescue personnel have a close shave in raging Tungabhadra

Hours after being washed away in the overflowing Tungabhadra while they were heading towards Veerapura Gaddi (island) near Hampi in Ballari district, five rescue personnel were saved by Air Force and Navy personnel on Monday.

Three of them were from the Civil Defence Force and one each from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

A rescue boat with the five men on board had just joined the NDRF team assisting people, including foreign tourists, stranded on the island when it toppled after colliding with a tree in the middle of the river.

The rescue operations were subsequently suspended for a while and two Air Force choppers and a Navy helicopter were immediately summoned to rescue the personnel first. Within hours, all five were rescued. “Timely arrival of the choppers helped,” said P. Sunil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Koppal.

As the Tungabhadra started receding owing to reduced rainfall in its catchment area in the Sahyadri range and Malnad region, discharge from the Tungabhadra reservoir at Munirabad in Koppal was reduced from 2.5 lakh cusecs on Sunday to 2.06 lakh cusecs on Monday.

Monuments remain flooded

However, monuments at the World Heritage Site of Hampi, including Purandara Mantapa, Chola Mantapa, Rama Lakshmana Temple, Eduru Basavanna Temple, and Salu Mantapa, remained flooded.

Heavy discharge of water from the reservoir on Sunday created havoc in the Kampli Fort area as water gushed into the houses in Fishermen’s Colony. Even the relief centre opened on Sunday to dispense food and essential materials was inundated on Sunday night. Most of the people in Kampli Fort area have either taken shelter at the relief centre or gone to stay with relatives.