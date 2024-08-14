Rescue operations resume after a truck part is found at Shirur landslip site

With two parts of a truck being found during a diving operation carried out by a team from Malpe on Tuesday, a coordinated operation with the help of a Navy diving team resumed at Shirur in Uttara Kannada where a truck and its driver from Kerala went missing after a landslip struck the area on July 16.

According to a communication from the district administration, the rescue operations began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday with Ishwar Malpe and his team, along with the Navy diving team, commencing diving as part of the ongoing efforts to locate the missing individuals affected by the landslip.

The Deputy Commissioner through the official release said that till 1.30 p.m. no missing person was found. However, the rescue teams have continued their search with full determination, she said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya visited the site of the rescue mission and monitored it for some time.

Parts found

On Tuesday, in a diving operation carried out by Ishwar Malpe and team in the Gangavali river at Shirur, a part of the missing truck was found at the site where it is said to be buried under rubble underwater.

Due to the strong water current, the district administration did not give permission to the diving team initially but permitted the operations following a plea from MLA Satish Sail.

The team fished out a jack from the rubble, which truck owner Muben confirmed to be of his truck.

Court order

Meanwhile, in a related development, the JMFC Court in Ankola has directed the Ankola Police to register a case under BNS 175 (3) against eight directors, including the managing director, of IRB construction company.

The court ordered the police to complete the inquiry within a month and submit a report to it. The case has been adjourned to September 13.

Sri Pranavanand Swami of Brahmashri Narayana Guru Shakti Peetha has approached the court with a plea for a direction to the police to register a murder case against IRB saying that the company’s negligence was the reason for the death of eight people and three going missing in the landslip.