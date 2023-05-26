HamberMenu
Republican Party launches campaign to identify villages without burial grounds for Dalits

May 26, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The State unit of the Republican Party of India (Ambedkar) has launched a campaign to identify villages without burial grounds for Dalits across Bidar district.

RPI State president Mahesh Gornalkar said that district unit members of RPI and leaders of various organisations will join the campaign to collect information on villages having no burial grounds for Dalit communities.

“After identifying the villages, which have no burial grounds for Dalits, we will make a taluk-wise list and write to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and also to Ministers for Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Social Welfare demanding burial grounds,” he said.

