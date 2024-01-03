Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh to pay tribute to Basavanna and Vachana Sahitya  

January 03, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

‘Vishwaguru Basavanna and Vachana Sahithya (literature)’ will be the theme of this year’s Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, which will be organised from January 18 to 28 by the Horticulture Department.

The floral replica of Anubhava Mantapa will be the main attraction at the show, officials said. Replicas of Aikya Mantapa, Ishta Linga Prathiroopa, Basavanna’s interactions with the public, and other aspects related to Basavanna’s life will be exhibited. Large screens will be set up in various sections of Lalbagh where information related to Basavanna and Vachana literature will be showcased.

“We will also have models, busts, and statues related to Vachana writers like Allama Prabhu, Akka Mahadevi, Ambigara Chowdayya, and others,” D.S. Ramesh, director, Horticulture Department, told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

New addition

Around 10-12 lakh flower pots will be used in the glasshouse and other areas of Lalbagh this year. While many varieties of flowers from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh will be used in the arrangement, this year’s newest addition will be the Cymbidium Orchids, which will be exhibited for the first time in the State by the Horticulture Department.

“The Cymbidium Orchid plants, although sourced from Darjeeling, were grown in the Karnataka Siri Horticulture Garden in Ooty. We will also have 15 types of temperate plants in the show,” said a senior official from the department.

During the Independence Day flower show in 2023, over one lakh to 1.5 lakh people visited the show every day and even more people are expected this year.

The Horticulture Department will also set up 120 technical stalls where information related to horticulture, ornamental horticulture, and other advanced technology will be available under one roof.

The department will also organise an essay competition for students on the topic ‘Kayakave Kailasa’ at Lalbagh, three days prior to the show’s inauguration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.