Republic Day celebrated with pomp, gaiety in Hassan

Republic Day was celebrated in Hassan with patriotic fervour and gaiety on Tuesday. Teams representing various wings of the police and ex-servicemen participated in the parade at Hasanamba Stadium.

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who is Minister in charge of Hassan, unfurled the national flag. After inspecting the guard of honour, he delivered a speech, in which he recalled the sacrifice of freedom fighters and the makers of the nation. He also listed the development works taken up by the State government in Hassan.

So far, 3,890 health workers have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Hassan district. In the second phase, employees of other departments would be covered. The public would be covered under the vaccination drive in the later stages, he said.

Folk troupes presented Veeragase, Kolata, and Garudi Gombe. Tableaux showcasing development works of the government departments were exhibited on the occasion. The dog squad of the Police Department exhibited their skills.

A team of officials led by District Fire Officer C.R. Ranganath and Sub-Inspector G.M. Sidde Gowda presented a demonstration on how the Fire and Emergency Services staff responds to emergency calls. The officers explained the way fire mishaps are handled. Due to COVID-19 scare, there were hardly any schoolchildren and public on the ground. The district administration felicitated 29 people from different fields recognising their service to society. Mr. Gopalaiah flagged off 15 special vehicles of the Police Department meant for Emergency Response Support System on the occasion. The public can dial 112 for any service of the police in case of emergency.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Zilla Panchayat president Shweta Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, SP R. Srinivasa Gowda, Zilla Panchayat CEO D. Bharati, and other senior officers were present. Mr. Gopalaiah, in an interaction with media, said he was not upset with the change in portfolio. Earlier, he was Minister for Food and Civil Supplies. Now, he has been given the Excise Department. “I am prepared to handle any department assigned to me,” he said.