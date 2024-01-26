Republic Day celebrated with fervour in Kodagu 

January 26, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The 75th Republic Day was celebrated in Kodagu with fervour and patriotism, and the district in charge Minister N.S. Boseraju led the main event at Madikeri and hoisted the national flag.

He also received the salute and reviewed the parade by the armed personnel held at General Thimayya grounds, to mark the occasion.

Mr. Boseraju who is also the Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, highlighted the historicity and importance of Republic Day and the imperatives of abiding by the Constitutional values and norms to strengthen the unity and integrity of the country.

He also said that the slew of guarantee schemes launched by the State government has helped millions of people. With respect to Kodagu, over 1.5 lakh people had registered for availing benefits of the Gruha Jyothi scheme of which 40,000 were in Madikeri, 35,100 in Kushalnagar, 25000 in Somwarpet, 25051 in Virajpet, and 25,197 in Ponnampet. Under Anna Bhagya over 1.10 lakh people in the district had availed the benefits. Under Gruha Lakshmi Yojane, 1.13 lakh women had registered and were availing benefits, and since August 2023, the government has disbursed 103.73 crore through DBT to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, said Mr.Boseraju who also spelt out various initiatives taken by the State government.

He also flagged off the Constitution Awareness Jatha to mark 75 years of adoption of the Constitution in a bid to create greater public awareness. The minister said the jatha will be held across the district till February 23.

MLA Manthar Gowda, deputy commissioner Venkat Raja, Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan, Kodagu ZP CEO Varnit Negi, Additional Superintendent of Police Sundar Raj, and others were present. The march past was presented by District Armed Reserve, Civil Police, Home Guards, Forest Department, Kodagu Sainik School, and students from various schools.