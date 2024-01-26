GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Republic Day celebrated with fervour in Kodagu 

January 26, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kodagu district in charge Minister N.S. Boseraju reviewing the parade held to mark the Republic Day in Madikeri on Friday.

Kodagu district in charge Minister N.S. Boseraju reviewing the parade held to mark the Republic Day in Madikeri on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The 75th Republic Day was celebrated in Kodagu with fervour and patriotism, and the district in charge Minister N.S. Boseraju led the main event at Madikeri and hoisted the national flag.

He also received the salute and reviewed the parade by the armed personnel held at General Thimayya grounds, to mark the occasion.

Mr. Boseraju who is also the Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, highlighted the historicity and importance of Republic Day and the imperatives of abiding by the Constitutional values and norms to strengthen the unity and integrity of the country.

He also said that the slew of guarantee schemes launched by the State government has helped millions of people. With respect to Kodagu, over 1.5 lakh people had registered for availing benefits of the Gruha Jyothi scheme of which 40,000 were in Madikeri, 35,100 in Kushalnagar, 25000 in Somwarpet, 25051 in Virajpet, and 25,197 in Ponnampet. Under Anna Bhagya over 1.10 lakh people in the district had availed the benefits. Under Gruha Lakshmi Yojane, 1.13 lakh women had registered and were availing benefits, and since August 2023, the government has disbursed 103.73 crore through DBT to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, said Mr.Boseraju who also spelt out various initiatives taken by the State government.

He also flagged off the Constitution Awareness Jatha to mark 75 years of adoption of the Constitution in a bid to create greater public awareness. The minister said the jatha will be held across the district till February 23.

MLA Manthar Gowda, deputy commissioner Venkat Raja, Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan, Kodagu ZP CEO Varnit Negi, Additional Superintendent of Police Sundar Raj, and others were present. The march past was presented by District Armed Reserve, Civil Police, Home Guards, Forest Department, Kodagu Sainik School, and students from various schools.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.