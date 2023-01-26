HamberMenu
Republic Day celebrated across Belagavi and Vijayapura districts

January 26, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
NCC students displaying their skills during the Republic Day parade in Vijayapura on Thursday.

NCC students displaying their skills during the Republic Day parade in Vijayapura on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District in-charge Minister Govind Karjol inaugurating Millet Mela on Sardar High School Grounds in Belagavi on Thursday.

District in-charge Minister Govind Karjol inaugurating Millet Mela on Sardar High School Grounds in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Republic Day was celebrated across the district in Belagavi on Thursday.

District in-charge Minister Govind Karjol inaugurated the celebrations at the District Stadium. He received the guard of honour from the police and other agencies.

He also recalled the contribution of freedom fighters and framers of the Constitution. He said that the Constitution is among the most progressive documents in the modern world as it was built around the principle of equality and equal opportunity. “Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s futuristic vision has helped us grow into a modern society,” he said.

Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and Council, Regional Commissioner M.G. Hiremath, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil, ZP CEO H.V. Darshan and others were present.

Mr. Karjol later inaugurated the Millet Mela on the Sardar High School Grounds.

In Vijayapura, Deputy Commissioner Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar unfurled the national flag and received the guard of honour. Superintendent of Police D. Anand Kumar , ZP CEO Rahul Sindhe and others were present.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal inaugurated the Sri Puttaraj Gawai Trauma Care Centre at the District Hospital. He said that various facilities are being provided in the new hospital building.

