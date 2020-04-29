Reprieve shortlived as Mysuru reports new case

After a brief pause, Mysuru reported a new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, taking the tally of infected persons to 90. The number of active cases has shrunk to 32 with seven patients discharged from the hospital here.

Barring a lone case, no new infection had been reported from Mysuru, a hotspot, since last Thursday, bringing reprieve to the district authorities. The breather was short-lived with the surfacing of the new case, who is a contact of Patient Number-346 and a resident of Nanjangud, and the authorities had to look for the contacts of the new patient.

With the significant improvement in the recovery of patients, the number of persons getting discharged from the COVID-19 hospital had been on the rise since last week. So far, 56 patients had been discharged.

Meanwhile, the programme of distributing 20,000 masks in Nanjangud, a COVID-19 cluster that reported over 70 cases since March 26, was held on Wednesday. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar handed over the masks to the taluk administration for free distribution among the local population. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and Harshavardhan, MLA, were present.

The entire town had been declared a containment zone and it’s over a month since Nanjangud was under total lockdown.