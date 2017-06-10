Reports on ‘plastic rice, eggs’ to be probed

The State government on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that an inquiry would be conducted into reports of “plastic rice and eggs” being sold in the State.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar said the reports were false according to preliminary inquiries by experts, since it was not possible to produce “plastic rice or eggs”. He would place all details of the inquiry before the House on Monday, he said.

Discussing the issue during Zero Hour, Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar urged the government to get a report on the matter and create awareness among the people if the reports were true.