Reporters help family perform last rites of COVID-19 victim

They stepped in as villagers near Murnad were reluctant to come forward over fear of contracting the infection

Amidst the raging COVID-19 second wave that has spread to rural areas, a group of journalists in Kodagu helped a grieving family perform the last rites of an elderly man who died of COVID-19.

The reporters associated with ‘Madhyama Spandana’, which was formed for extending help during the COVID-19 crisis last year, responded to an SOS call from a village near Parane, a few kilometres from Murnad, as the locals were reluctant to help the victim’s family perform the last rites over fears of contracting the infection.

Four reporters and another person rushed to the village, about 40 km from Siddapura, and wore the PPE kits provided by the local panchayat to assist the family, whose house is located in hilly terrain, in the midst of rain.

Rejith Kumar Guyya, who works for a Kannada daily in Siddapura, said, “As reporters, we were aware of the situation and did not hesitate to offer help to the family as journalists related to Madhaya Spandana have been helping COVID-19 patients and their families since last year as a service whenever they could get time. The reporters have supplied food kits, medicines and other essentials to the needy, sometimes spending from their own pockets. The group has helped poor people get beds in hospitals as well.”

The reporters – Rejith, Pappu Thimmaiah, Praveen and Anish, and another person Shareen – armed with personal protection equipment, went to the victim’s house taking all necessary precautions and carried the body for the last rites.

“We helped the victim’s son carry out the rituals as per the family traditions. If proper precautions are taken, there is no need to fear the infection. This is the first time we, as members of the Madhyama Spandana, took part in the last rites of a COVID-19 victim,” Rejith said.