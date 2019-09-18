Report sought on denial of entry of Dalit MP into Gollarahatti

The Tumakuru district administration has sought a report from the police, the tahsildar, and the social welfare officer on an incident on Monday when MP for Chitradurga A. Narayanaswamy, a Dalit, was not allowed into a Gollarahatti (a settlement of Golla/Yadava community) at Pemmanahalli here.

However, Mr. Narayanaswamy has decided not to register a complaint against those who prevented his entry, arguing that it is not the solution to the issue, said Deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar. He is also planning to visit the Gollarahatti once again on Wednesday.

Speaking about the incident, Mr. Narayanaswamy said, “I was denied entry as I belong to the Madiga community.” Those belonging to “touchable castes” within the Scheduled Castes category are allowed into the Gollarahatti, whereas people belonging to the Madiga community are regarded “untouchables”. In contrast, he said, the present MLA of Pavagada Assembly constituency is allowed in as he belongs to the Bovi community, which is a “touchable caste” in Scheduled Castes.

Mr. Narayanaswamy described it as a “humiliating experience” in his political career spanning over two decades. He said some youth in the Gollarahatti, had objected to his entry. Some of the Gollarahattis where the priestly class (pujaris) reside object to entry of SC people. In spite of this, he said, “We have to create awareness among the people. I am confident of changing their mindset and will definitely address their problems and win their hearts with my work.”

Janata Dal(S) leader and former MLA K.M. Thimmarayappa said such discrimination is not common. He said of about 100 Gollarahattis in Pavagada taluk, Madiga community is not allowed in about 25 of them. He said he had visited the temples in Gollarahatti during the village deity’s festival and campaigned for elections.

Meanwhile, in an effort at reconciliation, district president of Yadava (Golla) Sangha V. Chandrashekara Gowda, said that the community would felicitate the MP. “People in that Gollarahatti are all illiterates and do not know what to do and how to behave,” he said, adding that the area is backward. “Our community leaders, seer Yadavananda Swami visited the Gollarahatti. We have convinced them to invite Mr. Narayanaswamy and felicitate him on Friday or Saturday,” he said.