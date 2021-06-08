Report sought on charge that KIMS doctors are skipping work

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has sought a detailed report from KIMS Director Ramalinga Antaratani on the issue of some doctors of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) being accused of skipping work in hospital and proceeding to private hospitals to treat patients. This follows a sting operation by a television news channel.

Meanwhile, KIMS Doctors Association (KDA) has submitted a memorandum to the KIMS Director urging him not to take any action based on the sting operation, which, they said, was carried out with a malice intent to defaming KIMS doctors who have been working even beyond shifts in the wake of the pandemic.

In the sting operation carried out by the television channel, some doctors are seen registering their attendance through biometric device and subsequently, leaving the hospital premises either to go home or attend to work in private hospitals.

During Health Minister K. Sudhakar’s visit to Hubballi and the subsequent review meeting, elected representatives had brought to his notice that while most of the doctors and para medical staff at KIMS Hospital were working sincerely, some were skipping work and had continued to do so with impunity.

During the meeting, they had also demanded dismissal of such doctors who were negligent towards their duties despite drawing huge salaries.

Amid all these developments, the KIMS Director [Dr. Ramalingappa Antaratani] has said that notices were being issued to 11 doctors against whom allegations of skipping work had been made.